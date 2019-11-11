Start-up Infurnia raises ₹1.4 crore

tohl has more than a little skin in the game
Leather goods maker wants to scale up from online to boutique stores
Bengaluru-based architecture and interior design software platform Infurnia has raised about ₹1.4 crore ($200,000) from a group of angel investors. With this, the start-up, founded by Nikhil Kumar and Lovepreet Mann in 2014, has raised $760,000. Infurnia offers a cloud-based platform for professionals to design buildings, interiors, modular kitchens and floor plans. The company will use the money to strengthen the architecture design product and to expand the user base. The company charges $500 per user per year for enterprises and $200 per user per year for freelance designers.
ElasticRun gets ₹280-cr funding
ElasticRun, a logistics start-up, has raised about ₹280 crore ($40 million) from Prosus Ventures with participation from existing investors Avataaar Ventures and Kalaari Capital. The Pune-based company will use the money to expand the technology platform, enter additional categories and improve its analytics and machine learning platforms.
PayU leads ₹80-cr round in Fisdom
PayU has led a ₹80 crore ($11 million) round in wealth-tech platform Fisdom. Existing investors Saama Capital and Quona Capital also participated in the round.
Arkfin invests in Akme Star HFC
Mumbai-based financial services company Arkfin Investments has invested about ₹14.1 crore ($2 million) in Akme Star Housing Finance Company. The company will use the money to establish a risk framework, geographical expansion, strengthen the technology platform and increase the team.
Lawyered receives angel funding
Legal tech start-up Lawyered has raised about ₹70 lakh ($100,000) from a clutch of angel investors. It will use the money for product development and to grow the business. Lawyered helps companies, start-ups, business owners and individuals seeking legal help to connect to a legal professional through its platform. It also helps legal professionals in their online and offline outreach.
₹175-cr funding for Smartworks
Keppel Land, the property arm of Singapore-headquartered Keppel Corporation, has invested about ₹175 crore ($25 million) in Noida-based co-working space company Smartworks. It will use the money to scale up in tier-1 and -2 cities and build its next-generation product, improve client experience, strengthen the team and upgrade technology. – Our Bureau
