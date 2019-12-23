Tracking deals: Alteria’s debt funding for Stanza

Venture debt firm Alteria Capital has provided debt financing of ₹40 crore ($5.7 million) to Stanza Living, a shared accommodation company. This is in addition to ₹30 crore ($4.3 million) that the company raised earlier this year, taking the total debt infusion by Alteria in Stanza Living to ₹70 crore ($10 million). Launched in 2017, Stanza Living has raised total funding of $70 million from investors including Falcon Edge Capital, Sequoia Capital, Accel, Matrix Partners and Alteria Capital.

SMBC picks up stake in Northern Arc

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation has picked up a 5.4 per cent equity stake in Northern Arc Capital, a debt capital platform that caters to un-banked and under-banked individuals and businesses, for an undisclosed amount. With this, Northern Arc Capital has raised over ₹1,000 crore in equity this year. Some of the existing investors in Northern Arc Capital got partial exits in the latest deal. Standard Chartered Private Equity, Dvara Trust, LeapFrog and Accion are investors in Northern Arc. This round of equity raise by Northern Arc follows an agreement signed in March when Northern Arc Capital raised ₹910 crore from IIFL Special Opportunities Fund and Affirma Capital. The IIFL Special Opportunities Fund acquired a large stake in Northern Arc Capital by investing across primary and secondary deals. At that time, some of the early investors in Northern Arc had partial exits.

KredX secures ₹187-cr funding

KredX, a leading invoice discounting platform, has raised ₹187 crore ($26 million) in a Series B round led by Tiger Global Management, with participation from existing investors. KredX will use the money to accelerate expansion by hiring across functions, including senior leadership, and step up new product development. It will also use the money to build IP and towards acquisitions. KredX had raised funds from Sequoia Capital and Prime Venture Partners as part of the Series A round. Started by Manish Kumar and Anurag Jain in 2015, KredX helps businesses meet their short-term working capital by facilitating discounting of their unpaid invoices. The company has processes more than five lakh invoices helping over 5,000 suppliers through 10,000 investors across 36 cities.

Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare raises ₹215 cr

Chennai-based Dr Agarwal’s Health Care Ltd, which runs a chain of eye hospitals, has raised ₹215 crore in structured debt from Commonwealth Development Corporation, a development financial institution sponsored by the UK Government. Dr Agarwal’s has more than 90 centres in India and in over 10 countries in Africa. The company will use the money to expand in India and Africa, through brownfield expansion and practise acquisition.

MyGameMate gets angel funding

MyGameMate, an online multi-player eSports platform for mobile gaming, has raised about ₹70 lakh ($100,000) in an angel funding round from Jindagi Live Angels. It will use the money to strengthen the technology platform, develop more multi-player games and to organise tournaments.

SOSV invests in Playtoome

SOSV, an early-stage venture capital firm, has invested an undisclosed amount in Playtoome, which is a technology-enabled live performance and consumer engagement platform. – Our Bureau