Tracking deals: Alteria’s debt funding for Stanza

IFA Fund invests ₹28 cr in agritech co Ecozen
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
Venture debt firm Alteria Capital has provided debt financing of ₹40 crore ($5.7 million) to Stanza Living, a shared accommodation company. This is in addition to ₹30 crore ($4.3 million) that the company raised earlier this year, taking the total debt infusion by Alteria in Stanza Living to ₹70 crore ($10 million). Launched in 2017, Stanza Living has raised total funding of $70 million from investors including Falcon Edge Capital, Sequoia Capital, Accel, Matrix Partners and Alteria Capital.
SMBC picks up stake in Northern Arc
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation has picked up a 5.4 per cent equity stake in Northern Arc Capital, a debt capital platform that caters to un-banked and under-banked individuals and businesses, for an undisclosed amount. With this, Northern Arc Capital has raised over ₹1,000 crore in equity this year. Some of the existing investors in Northern Arc Capital got partial exits in the latest deal. Standard Chartered Private Equity, Dvara Trust, LeapFrog and Accion are investors in Northern Arc. This round of equity raise by Northern Arc follows an agreement signed in March when Northern Arc Capital raised ₹910 crore from IIFL Special Opportunities Fund and Affirma Capital. The IIFL Special Opportunities Fund acquired a large stake in Northern Arc Capital by investing across primary and secondary deals. At that time, some of the early investors in Northern Arc had partial exits.
KredX secures ₹187-cr funding
KredX, a leading invoice discounting platform, has raised ₹187 crore ($26 million) in a Series B round led by Tiger Global Management, with participation from existing investors. KredX will use the money to accelerate expansion by hiring across functions, including senior leadership, and step up new product development. It will also use the money to build IP and towards acquisitions. KredX had raised funds from Sequoia Capital and Prime Venture Partners as part of the Series A round. Started by Manish Kumar and Anurag Jain in 2015, KredX helps businesses meet their short-term working capital by facilitating discounting of their unpaid invoices. The company has processes more than five lakh invoices helping over 5,000 suppliers through 10,000 investors across 36 cities.
Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare raises ₹215 cr
Chennai-based Dr Agarwal’s Health Care Ltd, which runs a chain of eye hospitals, has raised ₹215 crore in structured debt from Commonwealth Development Corporation, a development financial institution sponsored by the UK Government. Dr Agarwal’s has more than 90 centres in India and in over 10 countries in Africa. The company will use the money to expand in India and Africa, through brownfield expansion and practise acquisition.
MyGameMate gets angel funding
MyGameMate, an online multi-player eSports platform for mobile gaming, has raised about ₹70 lakh ($100,000) in an angel funding round from Jindagi Live Angels. It will use the money to strengthen the technology platform, develop more multi-player games and to organise tournaments.
SOSV invests in Playtoome
SOSV, an early-stage venture capital firm, has invested an undisclosed amount in Playtoome, which is a technology-enabled live performance and consumer engagement platform. – Our Bureau
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
Venture debt firm Alteria Capital has provided debt financing of ₹40 crore ($5.7 million) to Stanza Living, a ...
Sheroes is a women-only community platform that allows its members to do a lot of things
Baytree’s platform matches impact investors and ventures looking to raise funds
Flexible payouts, whole-life cover and guaranteed income among the attractions
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
Food prices see an uptick. Agri GDP is recovering, too. But if the government continues to push prices down ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...