‘A one-click solution for air travellers across the globe’

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Flyzy app was born during the peak of the pandemic. Three young IITians from Guwahati — Hansraj Patel, Arjit Singh and Deepak Meena — created the app to help passengers have a seamless and contactless air travelling experience during the Covid-19 pandemic. In an interaction with BusinessLine, Flyzy co-founder and CEO Meena shares the company’s plans and the journey so far:
What is the concept behind the app? How different is your product from other such apps?
The idea behind Flyzy is to minimise the travel anxiety of travellers. Unlike other travel sites, Flyzy provides detailed information from boarding time/gate to baggage belt: It is a one-click solution for air traveller across the globe. Flyzy app is just not a passenger-orientated app, but we also support and provide travel retailers with a platform to increase their revenue uncompromising the user experience.
Since its launch last year, what has been the traction so far in terms of downloads and usage?
Launched last year we tied up with India's biggest Master concessionaire (which operates and maintains retail stores in airports) which enabled us to tap more than 75 per cent of the national market, acknowledging our presence at six major airports in India. Flyzy app registered 1,000 plus pre-launch subscribers for the app and we are aiming to get 15,000 plus users in the first month of app operation.
How much money has the company raised so far? Are there any plans to add more features?
So far Flyzy is backed by four angel investors from the travel industry. We have travel experts on the advisory board. Flyzy is planning to raise $1 million funding by the end of the second quarter 2021 and planning to expand to 100 plus airports in India by joining hands with AAI and MOCA. We will also launch our drive module by mid 2021 which will empower the road traveller and truckers across the country.
