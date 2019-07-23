‘Changi is scenic, travel-friendly’

Daniel D'souza, President and Country Head - Leisure, SOTC Travel

My favourite airport: Changi Airport, Singapore

What I like about it: It’s efficient, futuristic and entertaining. Across its terminals you can indulge and be entertained with a variety of attractions. It’s probably one of the most scenic and travel-friendly airports I’ve been to. Its amenities and services are world-class. Most iconic for me is the recently opened 10-storey ‘Jewel’, the $1.3-billion mall and lifestyle hub that offers visitors a forest, indoor waterfall and more than 280 stores and restaurants.

What could be improved: Changi Airport continues to expand and improve its services and facilities.

Other airports I like: Mumbai Airport (Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport). It’s nice to see several cultural experiences featured around the terminal. The terminal is modern and easy to navigate.

