Flight Jargon

| Updated on October 02, 2019 Published on October 02, 2019

Seat pitch: This is the measure of legroom that refers to the space between a point on one seat and the same point on the seat in front of it.

Seat width: The distance between the inner sides of the arm-rests on a seat.

Seat recline: The distance between a seat back in its full upright and full recline position.

Advisor: Advice and information provided to assist pilots in the safe conduct of flight and aircraft movement.

Standard Terminal Arrival (STAR) charts: Designed to expedite air traffic control arrival procedures and to facilitate transition between en route and instrument approach operations. Each STAR procedure is presented as a separate chart and may serve a single airport or more than one airport in a given geographical location.

Airport taxi charts: Designed to expedite the efficient and safe flow of ground traffic at an airport. These charts are identified by the official airport name; e.g., Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Light System (ALS): An airport lighting facility which provides visual guidance to limits of a runway. Runway lights are uniformly spaced at intervals of approximately 200 feet, and the intensity may be controlled or preset.

