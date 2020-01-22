Flight jargon

SE: Single-engine is a course designed to train pilots to fly aircraft with one engine

IR: Instrument Rating is a course designed to train pilots to fly the airplane under instrument flight rules

RTR: Radio Telephony Restricted (aeronautical) required for the use of communication equipment in an aircraft

FRTOL: Flight Radio Telephony Operator’s Licence (FRTOL) authorises you to operate an Aircraft Radio Station

MCC: Multi-Crew Cooperation (MCC) is a course undertaken after attaining a CPL that trains pilots to operate effectively as a team

JOC: Jet Orientation Course (JOC) is a course designed to train pilots on the mechanics and operation of jet engines

QTS: Quantitative Critical Thinking: A series of tests to assess your critical thinking as well as linguistic and numerical proficiency

PAS: Psychological Screening is designed to identify behaviour traits, general intelligence, judgement and integrity