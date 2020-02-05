Flight jargon

Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft or to follow the instructions of the airport staff or crew members and thereby disturbs the good order and discipline at an airport or on board the aircraft.

Disembarkation: Disembarkation means leaving an aircraft after a landing, except by crew or passengers continuing on the next stage of the same through-flight.

Embarkation: It is boarding an aircraft for the purpose of commencing a flight, except by such crew or passengers as have embarked on a previous stage of the same through-flight

Denied Boarding means a refusal to carry a passenger or passenger holding confirmed ticket on a flight although he/she has presented himself/herself for boarding within the time specified by the airline, except where there are reasonable grounds to refuse carriage such as reasons of health, safety or security, or inadequate travel documentation.

Participating Carrier: A carrier that has an agreement or arrangement with a system vendor for the display of its schedules, fares, rules or seat availability or for making reservations or issue of tickets through a system.