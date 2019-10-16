Flight plan: Jargon

Gas-turbine engine: An engine incorporating as its chief element a turbine rotated by expanding gases. In its most usual form, it consists essentially of a rotary air compressor with an air intake, one or more combustion chambers, a turbine, and an exhaust outlet.

Glider: A fixed-wing aircraft specially designed to glide, or to glide and soar. This kind of aircraft ordinarily has no power plant.

Gross weight: The total weight of an aircraft, rocket, etc., as loaded; specifically, the total weight with full crew, full tanks, payload, etc. Also called take-off weight.

Heading: The horizontal direction in which a craft is pointed, expressed as angular distance from a reference direction, usually from 0 degrees at the reference direction clockwise through 360 degrees. Heading is often designated as true, magnetic, compass, or grid as the reference direction is true, magnetic, compass, or grid north, respectively.

In-flight start: An engine ignition sequence after take-off and during flight. Compare air start, ground start. This term includes starts both within and above the sensible atmosphere.

Instrument landing system: (abbr ILS) A system which provides, in the aircraft, a display of the lateral, longitudinal, and vertical references necessary for a landing.

Integral tank: A fuel or oxidiser tank built within the normal contours of an aircraft or rocket vehicle and using the skin of the vehicle as a wall of the tank.