Flight plan: Jargon

Number of unruly airline passengers worldwide in 2018
Gas-turbine engine: An engine incorporating as its chief element a turbine rotated by expanding gases. In its most usual form, it consists essentially of a rotary air compressor with an air intake, one or more combustion chambers, a turbine, and an exhaust outlet.
Glider: A fixed-wing aircraft specially designed to glide, or to glide and soar. This kind of aircraft ordinarily has no power plant.
Gross weight: The total weight of an aircraft, rocket, etc., as loaded; specifically, the total weight with full crew, full tanks, payload, etc. Also called take-off weight.
Heading: The horizontal direction in which a craft is pointed, expressed as angular distance from a reference direction, usually from 0 degrees at the reference direction clockwise through 360 degrees. Heading is often designated as true, magnetic, compass, or grid as the reference direction is true, magnetic, compass, or grid north, respectively.
In-flight start: An engine ignition sequence after take-off and during flight. Compare air start, ground start. This term includes starts both within and above the sensible atmosphere.
Instrument landing system: (abbr ILS) A system which provides, in the aircraft, a display of the lateral, longitudinal, and vertical references necessary for a landing.
Integral tank: A fuel or oxidiser tank built within the normal contours of an aircraft or rocket vehicle and using the skin of the vehicle as a wall of the tank.
Gas-turbine engine: An engine incorporating as its chief element a turbine rotated by expanding gases. In its ...
Why don’t aircraft take a direct route to their destinations instead of criss-crossing the skies? The reasons ...
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Though processing fee may appear small, it is nonetheless a tidy sum that cannot be ignored.
The company’s outlook looks good, thanks to new clients and acquisitions, and increase in product offerings
Our checks suggest that in many cases, buying motor insurance policies online are 40-45% cheaper
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...