Is it safe to fly?

Have we failed the HIV vulnerable communities?
AIDS has fallen out of the political radar for almost a decade now, with too little focus on the prevention of ...
With the government allowing domestic airlines to operate up to 80 per cent of pre-Covid-19 flight capacity, BusinessLine asked AirAsia India about the safety measures that have been put in place. Excerpts from an interview with a spokesperson of the airline:
How safe is it to travel by air?
Air travel has been established as the safest and most hygienic form of long-distance transport, owing to strict regulatory checks, high compliance to protective measures and use of technology to offer contactless services. The measures that airports and airlines have deployed are not feasible for other transportation services to replicate easily.
What measures do airlines take to make air travel safe?
We have undertaken robust measures for the upkeep of hygiene levels. All our aircraft are equipped with HEPA (high-efficiency particulate arresters) aircraft filtration systems, which filter 99.9 per cent of particles and airborne contaminants such as viruses and bacteria. The constant downwash of air at 1m/sec mitigates the risk of cross-contamination even as the entire cabin air is refreshed every 2-3 minutes with the highest possible quality of air, offering a level of performance similar to those used to keep the air clean in hospital surgical operating rooms. We also provide a safety kit consisting of a face mask, sanitiser and face shield to our guests before boarding. Our aircraft go through regular disinfection procedures to control or kill infectious agents by using cleaning, sanitising and disinfecting products that are approved by the public health authority and aircraft manufacturers.
Have there been instances of passengers contracting the virus during a flight? If so, how many cases have been reported so far in the domestic sector?
No, we have not received any cases of guests contracting the virus on our flight. We actively monitor all flights as regulated by the authorities and encourage our guests to report to us in case they have tested positive, so we can follow due procedures and inform our other guests. Also, as per a research by IATA (global statistics — not specific to India alone), Covid-19 transmission is extremely rare onboard and there have been only 44 confirmed cases of Covid-19 associated with a flight in 2020. Over the same period, 1.2 billion passengers have travelled, equating to one case every 27 million travellers.
Do airlines compensate passengers in the event of anyone reporting positive?
In case the guests report positive and can’t travel, we honour their decision and reschedule their bookings at no extra cost.
AIDS has fallen out of the political radar for almost a decade now, with too little focus on the prevention of ...
Raman Mittal(Co-founder & CMO, TO THE NEW)
A scheme to make air travel affordable to Indians in every corner of the country has not spread its wings ...
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath on Soorarai Pottru, the Amazon Prime film based on his autobiography, ...
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
Unsteady financials and stiff competition from much larger players don’t inspire confidence
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
An ode to a friend who kept relationships and magic alive
It’s Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, or Rajinikanth’s, 70th birthday. The perfect occasion for a quiz on superstars. Here ...
They may not be performing in restaurants, but are humming online
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...