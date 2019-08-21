Flight Plan

Coleopter: An aircraft having an annular (barrel-shaped) wing, the engine and body being mounted within the circle of the wing.

Controlled-leakage system: A system that provides for the maintenance of life in an aircraft or spacecraft cabin by a controlled escape of carbon dioxide and other waste from the cabin, with replenishment provided by stored oxygen and food.

Convertiplane: A hybrid form of heavier-than-air aircraft that is capable, by virtue of one or more horizontal rotors or units acting as rotors, of taking off, hovering, and landing as, or in a fashion similar to, a helicopter, and once aloft, and moving forward, capable, by means of a mechanical conversion of one sort or another, of flying purely as a fixed-wing aircraft, especially in its higher speed ranges.

Cleanup: In aeronautics, the process of improving external shape and smoothness of an aircraft to reduce its drag.

