Lost your baggage in transit? You might find it in Alabama 

On average, every year, nearly 25 million bags are lost in transit out of 4.3 billion bags that airlines load into their respective aircraft.

While SITA, an IT service provider for the airline industry, claims that during Covid the per capita mishandled bag rate continued to decline, it was certainly because of a significant reduction in long-haul flights which meant fewer transfer bags. However, the reduced workforce at the airports and airlines has led to longer delays in tracing bags.

SITA also points out that if one’s flight gets delayed, the chances of losing one’s luggage go up significantly.

Regulations

Airlines, along with International Air Transport Association (IATA) and SITA, have been collaborating to reduce such incidence. Recently, IATA brought in a new regulation — Resolution 753 — which make it mandatory for airlines and airports to take more care when handling baggage. Bags are now checked as present and correct at key points in their journey until they reach their respective destinations. IATA also wants the implementation of RFID tags that can save up to $3 billion.

According to SITA, between 2007 and 2020, the mishandling rate per thousand passengers has reduced by 81 per cent from 18.88 bags to 3.5 bags. It is now looking at whether a bag can no longer carry tags, no bag tag printers. That sounds almost utopian.

Solutions

SITA has also tried to develop its own solution — the WorldTracer Self-Service application that helps its customers in the industry do more with less staff. This solution has helped mishandling rates drop by 60 per cent at check-in and loading points.

When lost bags lie unclaimed for over 90 days, their contents are donated to charity or shipped off to the Unclaimed Baggage centre, a 40,000 sq ft store in far off Alabama, USA, where they are auctioned off. So, if you have lost your bags and happen to travel to that city, there is a good chance that you might find the contents of your bag being sold off for a few dollars or even less.

Source: SITA; IATA and budgettravel.com