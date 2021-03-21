Ray of hope

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The global aviation industry has been severely hit by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown regulations worldwide.
As the skies open up, aviation consultant, Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA), predicts that international traffic is expected to recover 35-40 per cent of the financial year (FY) 2020 levels, while domestic traffic in FY 2021-22 is expected to reach 70-80 per cent of FY 2020 levels.
As we move into the new normal, we notice a significant change in passenger behaviour. Passengers are concerned about the usage and availability of personal protective equipment for other passengers and the crew. This is certainly pushing the airline industry to take steps in making air travel safer.
From enhanced cleaning protocols to touchless entry points, airlines and airports around the world are adopting solutions that meaningfully address today’s realities and build passenger and employee trust. Automated systems for mask detection and infrared temperature measurement are being adopted to meet enhanced compliance and safety protocols while maximising efficiency.
Safety packs including PPE essentials such as masks and gloves in single-use or reusable configurations for passengers and crew will be in demand.
Disinfecting has taken on a new importance during the pandemic, with ultraviolet C (UV-C) on the frontline. UV-C is a wavelength that damages a virus’s DNA and RNA, causing it to stop replicating and die. Once used in places such as hospitals to sterilise rooms and tools, ultraviolet-c light technology is being specifically designed for disinfecting public transport systems.
For quick and seamless disinfection of aircraft cabins and common areas, the airline industry is also harnessing UV-C light technology. This technology has revolutionised the way we perceive safer air travel. In clinical studies, UV-C technology has been found to significantly reduce various bacteria and viruses on targeted surfaces at prescribed dosages.
As passenger volumes increase, we are looking at an increased demand for such technologies to standardise disinfection processes of aircraft cabins and common areas within airports.
In a bid to make air travel safer and reliable, UV-C will assist airport and aircraft operators and all other responsible bodies in achieving high standards of hygiene and sanitation, to protect travellers and crews engaged in air transport while enhancing and improving the overall travel experience.
