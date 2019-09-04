Smooth services at Dubai international airport: Sudhir Sreedharan, Flydubai senior VP

Breakfast or dinner: How do airlines decide when, and what, to serve?
The process is not as simple as one might think, for factors other than food are involved
My favourite airport: It has to be Dubai International (DXB) Terminal 2. I have travelled around the world and visited numerous airports, but I find the convenience and service that Terminal 2 offers is unparalleled.
What I like about it: The best part of Dubai International, for me, is the convenience and quality of services provided for all travellers. Apart from the premium services that the Business Class Lounges offer, it’s the fact that DXB is a gateway to the rest of the world that has always been very exciting. Processes such as check-in, immigration, and baggage collection are incredibly smooth and efficient.
With these factors, I always end up with either more time to enjoy the facilities available at DXB duty free at departure or be out of the terminal and in a car with my hand baggage in 20 minutes.
What could be improved: With the continued investment in emerging technologies to help improve efficiency by Dubai Airports, we can expect DXB to be even more at the forefront of exceptional passenger experience. From biometrics to smart gates, passengers can enjoy an efficient and pleasant experience in one of the world’s busiest airports.
Other airports I like: Singapore’s Changi Airport, without a doubt. It’s an inspiration for numerous airports around the world with the way that it incorporates excellent service and efficiency with great design. The indoor waterfall is a must-see.
The process is not as simple as one might think, for factors other than food are involved
Deceleration parachute: A parachute attached to a craft and deployed to slow the craft, especially during ...
Private players are keen to pamper travellers with innovative facilities at airport lounges
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
While there have been one-off issues, projects coming on stream should aid earnings
Prospects look good, thanks to higher price realisations and lower cost of imported gas
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...