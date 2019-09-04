Smooth services at Dubai international airport: Sudhir Sreedharan, Flydubai senior VP

My favourite airport: It has to be Dubai International (DXB) Terminal 2. I have travelled around the world and visited numerous airports, but I find the convenience and service that Terminal 2 offers is unparalleled.

What I like about it: The best part of Dubai International, for me, is the convenience and quality of services provided for all travellers. Apart from the premium services that the Business Class Lounges offer, it’s the fact that DXB is a gateway to the rest of the world that has always been very exciting. Processes such as check-in, immigration, and baggage collection are incredibly smooth and efficient.

With these factors, I always end up with either more time to enjoy the facilities available at DXB duty free at departure or be out of the terminal and in a car with my hand baggage in 20 minutes.

What could be improved: With the continued investment in emerging technologies to help improve efficiency by Dubai Airports, we can expect DXB to be even more at the forefront of exceptional passenger experience. From biometrics to smart gates, passengers can enjoy an efficient and pleasant experience in one of the world’s busiest airports.

Other airports I like: Singapore’s Changi Airport, without a doubt. It’s an inspiration for numerous airports around the world with the way that it incorporates excellent service and efficiency with great design. The indoor waterfall is a must-see.