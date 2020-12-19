Specials

Ideas galore

December 19, 2020

Around 6.5 lakh ideas have been received by the National Innovation Foundation for the INSPIRE Awards — MANAK 2020-21 of the Department of Science and Technology. MANAK stands for ‘Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge’ and aims at generating a million original ideas and innovations rooted in science from students in classes VI to X. For this year, the deadline was October 15.

