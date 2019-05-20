Caste, a double blow

Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much there. Anyway, men treat women as their footwear and if it is Dalit women, things become worse,” says Kantatai Ichake, a grassroots woman leader and former panchayat member from Beed.

Kantatai comes from the Dalit community and all party politicians joined hands to defeat her in the election for the post of village sarpanch. “They feared that a Dalit woman would take a bigger role if elected as sarpanch. But I am determined and I continue to work for people” she says. There were many instances where Dalit women sarpanchs were not allowed to enter the village panchayat office, and stopped from hoisting the national flag. “Women leaders face discrimination and if she is from a backward caste, it acquires a more vicious tone,” says Bhima Raskar, working with Mahila Rajsatta Andolan.