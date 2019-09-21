Helping anganwadis recover

KTM set to kick off new chapter in India with 790 Duke
There is a bit of help (and hope) coming up for the flood-ravaged States of Assam and Bihar. To help children impacted adversely by the floods in the worst affected districts, Save the Children will be undetraking the restoration and repair of 100 anganwadi schools. Along with this it will provide furniture, teaching and learning material, play kits, safe drinking water facilities, and capacity building of supervisors and workers of ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services).
The voluntary organisation has been able to do this thanks to its recent partnership with The LEGO Group, which manufactures toys for children. The Danish company has announced aid of $1,70,000 to help children and their families recover from the flood crisis. “It is significant for us to collaborate with organisations like Save the Children to provide a quick response that will offer immediate support and have a positive impact on the affected families and children,” said Kathrine Kirk Muff, Vice-President, Social Responsibility and Engagement.
