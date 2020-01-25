Project with a difference

To empower rural women and provide them employment, a new group enterprise model has taken shape in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. The first initiative is a beauty parlour started by four women entrepreneurs who received training under the Initiative for Livelihood Education and Development (iLEAD), a flagship programme of Aide et Action International.

Christened BamBeauty, the saloon is an example of providing livelihood opportunities that help in achieving gender equality and inspiring women to become financially independent.

The BamBeauty project provided a variety of skills to the women, including education, professional training, soft skills and entrepreneurial prowess. The skill training centres initiative under the iLEAD programme aims to alleviate poverty in the backward areas by providing vocational job training opportunities in villages, along with a focus on life skills to women and the youth.

iLEAD was launched in 2005 in India and has trained 1,05780 women nationwide.