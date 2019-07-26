Towards clean cooking

Here is an opportunity for those working to promote clean cooking solutions for the hinterland. Last year it was Chebet Lesan, Founder of Kenya-based company BrightGreen Renewable Energy, who won the Women Entrepreneur of the Year Award (WEYA) instituted by the Clean Cooking Alliance. She has been working to scale up clean and affordable energy through producing and distributing recycled charcoal briquettes made from organic waste.

This year, WEYA has announced a 2019 award open for fresh applications till August 1. The award recognises outstanding women leaders in the household energy sector who are advancing clean cooking solutions in emerging markets. The 2019 winner will be aided to boost her business, including a sponsorship to attend the 2019 Clean Cooking Forum in Nairobi, Kenya, in November; financial sponsorship to attend a leading social entrepreneurship development course at the Stanford Graduate School of Business; one-to-one business coaching sessions; and a one-year mentorship support. Applicants may nominate themselves or nominate others.

Established in 2010, the Clean Cooking Alliance works to make clean cooking accessible to three billion people who don’t have it, and aims to improve the health of citizens, protect the climate and environment, and empower women.