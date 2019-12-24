A flower in time: Chronographs with a softer touch

Imagine evergreen gardens of lush flower beds, butterflies fluttering above soft yellow begonias and deep red roses while lotuses swim leisurely in the garden pond. Lest the pretty pictures blur into mere fantasies this winter, wrap them around the wrist like they will never fade away, no matter the season.

The Lady Arpels Pont des Amoureux Watch

Set in a scenery of bright flora produced with precious stones and enamel art, Van Cleef & Arpels watch represents two lovers who meet on a bridge at midnight. They walk along the Seine River framed by layers of fresh blooms in attractive shades of yellow and orange. The lady represents the hours and the gentleman counts the minutes. As the hours pass, she comes closer with a light step. As the minutes pass, he walks towards her, hiding a rose behind his back as a token of love. At the stroke of midnight, they finally meet with a kiss. Yellow sapphires and spessartine garnets are set on the High Jewelry Lady Arpels Pont des Amoureux Été bracelet to show butterflies reaching out for the flowers on the dial painted in enamel.

Fleurs de Jardin by Jacob & Co

A galaxy made of rotating flowers! Fleurs de Jardin is jewellery in motion. A multi-layered garden of flowers and butterflies builds a hypnotic sight powered by ingenious mechanical machinery. The large transparent dial of Fleurs de Jardin houses a three-satellite movement that rotates around the dial in 10 minutes. On the second arm is the time display and on the third is a gemstone flower that turns counter-clockwise. Hidden under the satellite arms are more gem-set flowers that dance in circles as time passes by creating an endless blooming sky. The Jacob and Co. watch is a limited series one and is made in pink gold. It has to be wound manually.

Harry Winston Premier Lotus Automatic 31mm

A simple watch to maintain, the Harry Winston Premier Lotus comes with an automatic movement that charges with the motion of the wearer’s arm. Elegantly portrayed through multi-layered petals, the blue lotus emerges in deep dimensional layers of precious diamonds and blue mother-of-pearl. Its background is an imaginary lake made of a winter-y white mother-of-pearl dial. Diamonds on the white gold watch are nearly 1.5 carat. A matching blue alligator strap completes the frosty timepiece fit for a slender wrist.

Chopard LUC XP Esprit De Fleurier Peony

Shades of fuchsia spread through the petals of the glorious peony as it unfurls on Chopard’s ladies watch. Placed on top of the coloured bouquet of peonies is a hand-cut mother-of-pearl applique that adds depth to the floral illustration. A butterfly crafted in rose gold and a pleasing shade of pink is placed playfully at 12 o’clock. Peonies can be seen spread all the way to the back of the watch. The movement visible through a glass case back is entirely hand-engraved with peony petals using the delicate art of Fleurisanne engraving from the 19th century. Diamonds are added on the bezel and lugs to make the watch more feminine. Hours and minute hands are gilded dauphine fusée-type and the strap is a luscious pink alligator one. Issued in an eight-piece limited edition, Chopard LUC XP Esprit De Fleurier Peony is sold exclusively in Chopard boutiques.

Jaquet Droz Magic Lotus Automaton watch

The Lotus automaton shows a day in the life of a beautiful little lake that is home to white lotus and a perfectly carved koi fish. The intricate three dimensional work demands a closer inspection. There are many automated elements in the watch that complete an enchanting story in motion. The koi fish swims with its tiny tail swishing back and forth in this lake while its disc painted with deep blue waves, rotates as time speeds. Another disc on top holds the beautiful lotus and its green leaves. The heart of the lotus changes colour four times in each rotation — from white to blue sapphire and from yellow sapphire to ruby. Jaquet Droz’s animated lake uses a complex machinery to flow flawlessly with time. The watchmakers and maison at Jaquet Droz built 2 discs for both the up and down movement. A separate set of gear operates the side to side movement of the fish. Below the koi is a gear train that propels the little orange fish along its path. Tiny lotus flowers are carved with mother-of-pearl and its buds with rose gold.

