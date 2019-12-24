Automobiles to look out for in 2020

With some major launches scheduled across the next 12 months, 2020 is going to be a busy year for the automobile industry’s luxury segment in India. Here are the top five luxury cars that will make it to the Indian shores next year.

Audi Q8

Audi is all set to kick-off 2020 in style by launching its flagship SUV, the Q8, in India on January 15. The Q8 is the Audi’s first ever SUV to feature a sloping coupe-esque roofline, making it a direct competitor to the likes of BMW X6, Mercedes GLE Coupe and Range Rover Sport. Even though it shares the basic underpinnings with the three-row Q7 SUV, the overall design and dimensions have been altered to give it a sportier stance. The prominent single-frame grille flanked by a set of sleek matrix LED headlights and the gently sloping roofline add to the Q8’s muscular, aggressive character. The grapevine has it that Audi will launch the Q8 55 TFSI version in India first, which is powered by a 340hp, 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine.

BMW 8 Series

BMW’s newly revived 8 Series nameplate in the form of a range of sporty GT cars is expected to make its India debut in the second half of 2020. In the international markets, the flagship GT model is available in both two-door and four-door variants along with the option between coupe and convertible body styles. Placed at the top of the line-up is the high-performance M8 version available in both fixed-roof and top-down variants. The 8 Series was developed in parallel with the BMW M8 GTE endurance race car and promises the performance of a supercar along with offering comfort and amenities of a flagship sedan.

Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan is the first all-electric car by the German automaker that made its debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show and is rumoured to get an India launch in the first half of 2020. Showcased as the Mission E concept by Porsche back in 2015, the Taycan expectedly shares styling cues with the iconic 911 sports car. On the inside, the Taycan features a completely modern interpretation of Porsche’s traditional cabin design and replaces most physical buttons with several touchscreens and touch-sensitive control panels. Porsche currently has three variants of the electric sports sedan in its line-up. The Turbo S sits at the top with 750 horsepower on tap and a maximum range of 450km on the European WLTP testing cycle.

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover’s newly revealed 2020 Defender is expected to be launched in India in the middle of 2020. This is the first all-new update for the iconic SUV since 1983. The utilitarian SUV has been thoroughly modernised inside out to meet global car regulations. The new Defender sits on an all-new platform called the D7X and will be available in both three-door and five-door body styles called the Defender 90 and Defender 110, respectively, while a 130 variant will be added to the range sometime later. Engine options include the newly developed 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines that are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS

Mercedes recently expanded its Maybach range of flagship models by unveiling the uber-luxurious Maybach SUV, which is based on the automaker’s second-generation GLS flagship SUV. The Maybach SUV gets a lot of glossy chrome on the outside, including a massive grille with vertically oriented thin slats that matches the optional 23-inch wheels with a multi-spoke layout. The cabin is a typical Maybach affair packed with top-of-the-line creature comforts and features.

Powering the flagship SUV is a twin-turbo V8 4.0-litre engine that produces 550 horsepower and is assisted by a 48V mild hybrid system. The Maybach SUV might come to India by the end of 2020.

Dhiram Shah is the Mumbai-based founder of LuxeLaunches.com