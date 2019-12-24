Gadgets to watch out for in 2020

The world of gadgets and technology works on hype and it often gets difficult to speculate on upcoming gadgets. Nevertheless, 2020 appears to be an interesting year for tech-savvy gadget collectors as some really interesting launches are lined up over the next 12 months. Here are our top 5 gadgets from 2020.

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

OnePlus has dominated the smartphone market in India for the last couple of years and further extended its lead in 2019 with its 7-series devices. We are still a few months away from the official launch of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, which is expected around May 2020, and yet rumours have already started to flood the internet. They suggest the OnePlus 8 will ditch the pop-up selfie camera for a punch-hole camera inside the display, while the 8 Pro might introduce a fourth rear camera. The leaked renderings show a slightly small 6.4-inch display with almost no bezels and the 8 Pro might also get wireless charging.

Sony PS5

We are nearing the end of Sony PlayStation 4’s product cycle, which means the gaming console’s successor is on the way. Sony has officially announced that the PS5 will be launched in 2020 (most probably in November). Sony has already confirmed it will feature a new, custom made AMD CPU and AMD’s freshly revealed Navi graphics architecture which will support 8K resolutions and ray tracing — a technology that massively improves visual fidelity in games. The next-generation PlayStation is also switching to a solid-state drive (SSD) and will get 3D audio for improved sound quality.

Nikon Z9

Nikon is quickly expanding its range of mirrorless cameras and is expected to add a new flagship model Z9 that will be slotted on top of the current Z6 and Z7 full-frame cameras. The Nikon Z9 might get an early 2020 release, just in time for the Olympics. According to rumours, the upcoming Z9 will get many features lifted out of Nikon’s flagship DSLR D5. The Z9 might also introduce a new, 36-megapixel sensor along with a bigger LCD display at the back with a touchscreen. Another improvement might come in the form of dual memory card slot and fast, secure wireless connectivity.

2020 Apple iPad Pro

The next-generation iPad Pro might be launched as early as the first half of 2020. According to reports that have been circulating on the internet, the new iPad Pro line-up might retain the same ultra-slim design as the current models along with the same 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays; however, the rest of the hardware might see a serious update. The new iPad Pro is expected to feature the same triple-camera set-up as the new iPhone 11 Pro models, capable of shooting ultra-wide shots and improved low light images thanks to the Night Mode. It is also rumoured to get a 3D sensor system that will allow users to create three-dimensional reconstructions of rooms, objects and people.

Samsung Zero Bezel QLED TV

Samsung recently registered a trademark with the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) for the name ‘Zero Bezel’, which suggests the South Korean consumer electronics giant might bring a new TV into the market with a proper edge-to-edge display. Although the information on the Zero Bezel QLED TV is very sketchy at the moment, some believe Samsung might showcase it at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2020. The trademark application by Samsung was also for monitors, which means the ‘Zero Bezel’ branding might also appear on gaming monitors with no edges. It will interesting to see how Samsung integrates it with its current range of QLED TVs.

Dhiram Shah is the Mumbai-based founder of Luxurylaunches.com