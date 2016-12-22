Leading the brat pack

The New 2017 BMW 5 Series Saloon



It is widely believed that if you’re passionate about driving, then one of the items in your life’s Bucket List will almost certainly be to own a BMW.

And the odds are that you’d aspire for the five-series. While the seven-series is the bigger and more luxurious Beemer, it’s focus is primarily the rear seat as it is considered a super executive or ‘CEO’ sedan. But it is the five-series that amalgamates the luxury of the seven-series with the sportiness of the three-series, making it the very epitome of BMW’s tag line — sheer driving pleasure.

With the current five-series i.e. the sixth generation, BMW was sort of tempted to stray off the path and focus on luxury and comfort — a move that adulterated the racy character of the car. Maybe this was a move to tempt customers who veered towards the Mercedes-Benz E Class or the Audi A6, or even the Jaguar XF.

The Look



But, having driven the new five-series — the seventh generation — I can happily say that BMW has retained all the luxury and comfort, and yet redeemed its soul. The brat of the midsized-saloon-pack is back.

A few months ago, I had dived in a cage off the coast of South Australia to get up close and personal with the great white shark. When I first saw the new five-series 530d xDrive that I was going to spend the first day with at Lisbon airport, that great white came flashing to my mind. The front of the car and the way the grill noses out with the headlights fused into it has a handsome shark-like look to it.

The muscular front wheel arches that have been pulled as upfront as possible give this car superb presence from the resulting long wheelbase which is 2975 mm.

Construction wise, there is a lot more aluminium used in the seventh generation five-series. As a result, even though this car is 36 mm longer than its predecessor, has a bigger cabin and improved boot that is 10 litres bigger, a wider aperture for easier loading, yet it is still about a 100kg lighter. It borrows considerable tech from its big brother the seven-series. One such import is the rear-wheel steering that makes it more agile, and helps bring back its sporty character. Also, the current five-series has hydraulically-operated anti roll bars, the 2017 five-series has electrically operated ones that react faster to the cars current dynamics.

The Feel



The first word that comes to your mind when you get into the new five-series is ‘posh’ closely followed by ‘high-tech’. First up, the door openings are more accomodative, making it easier to enter and exit.

The front part of the cabin twinkles with chrome and burnished wood. Sitting right on top of the dash is the iDrive infotainment screen that’s amongst the best in the business. This 10.25-inch touchscreen can be used for a multitude of things right from setting up the car to your specs, reading your text messages, showing you your way or choosing your music, or radio station. Don’t want to touch the screen then the iDrive rotary controller can be used for all this. Don’t want to touch that too? Then there’s gesture control (again, taken from the seven-series). Simply twirl your finger or flick an imaginary page and you can control volumes or flip through different modes. Don’t want to take your hands off the wheel. Then you can use the voice command option.

In the rear there is more legroom than before and this is where the new five seems to eat into the seven territory. For those owners who want a largely chauffer-driven experience, the rear seat feel of the five comes very close to the seven. The rear seats are long and superbly supportive under thigh and the backrest is at the right angle.

The larger length of this car has also translated into more sufficient legroom for tall rear passengers. But what makes the new five-series very attractive to me is the way the dashboard is driver focussed —that even the gear selector is slightly angled towards the driver. The sporty steering wheel with its three chrome-touched spokes and the big leather covered centre boss just feels so good to grip. The driver’s seat can be minutely adjusted to that perfect driving position no matter how tall, large, thin or short you are.

What I did not like was the fact that the switches for the air conditioning were too closely placed to each.

The Driving Experience



The car I first drove was the 530d xDrive four-wheel drive. It is powered by a six-cylinder diesel that propels the car ahead with 350Nm of torque and makes 265 horsepower. More engine muscle on a car that is 100kg lighter than the previous model means that acceleration is very rapid but not bratty. It gets to high speeds with a quiet sense of calm. Even when you use the manual mode and hang on to a gear forcing the engine into the higher reaches of the rev range, the acceleration is of an almost petrol-like nature. The xDrive however makes hustling this car around a twisty road like the one I drove from Lisbon to Sintra very predictable and, dare I say, at times, I felt I was being chaperoned around hard and fast corners.

But the next day on the northern route from Sintra to Lisbon, I drove the 540i. Sitting behind the grille in this five-series is a 3.0 litre turbo charged straight six. And even on the little minute straights between the tight corners of the tarmac wrapped around the hills of Sintra this engine goes straight from zero into the realms of driving divinity as it pulls with no turbo lag and a linearity that is close to the acceleration of an electric locomotive. The 540i that I drove was not the xDrive meaning it was pure rear wheel drive and around corners I truly felt more involved. Of course the rear wheel steering and the super dynamic suspension set up of this car give it a feel of sportiness yet serenity as it all but wraps itself around a corner even at speeds much higher than the ‘safe speed’ as indicated by signboards before a corner.

Both these cars had BMW’s latest drive assist systems – the adaptive cruise control and steering assist. However the India-bound cars will not feature these systems. Between these two systems the car can modulate its speed to the car ahead, steer itself between lanes and change lanes when indicated to do so by the turn indicator lever — all on its own. But thankfully, BMW has designed this as a convenience rather than aiming to make the car drive itself. BMW appreciates that the primary purpose of a car is to enjoy driving it and not being driven by it.

The 2017 five-series will arrive in India in the second quarter of 2017 and will be available in the following variants: 520d (190hp), 530d (265hp) and 530i (252hp).

Rishad Mehta is a travel writer and author of Fast Cars & Fidgety Feet