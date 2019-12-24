Menswear: say it with flowers

Gentlemen, let’s go floral. Menswear brands have been moving away from the usual black- and blue-hued attires to more unconventional spaces that they once steadfastly avoided. For the last two years, floral patterns have been making their presence felt. But what we really like about the current floral designs is that they have evolved from yesteryear’s standard print-and-pastel colours to botanical prints, embroidery and much more in terms of variety. There are many ways in which men can incorporate floral elements in their regular wardrobe — and with very little effort, as the latest trends spotted on the ramp this year tell us. So:

Accessorise

If you want to dress up for an occasion, a navy blue or red tie isn’t enough. Pinning an actual carnation to the lapel is cute, but very out of sync with today’s trends. If you want to wear real flowers, you could dress up your beard with flowers, a trend that caught many beard lovers’ fancy last year. What you can also do is pepper your outfit with floral accents in the accessories. Wearing pastels for a day wedding? Add a floral tie or floral juttis to your outfit. Wear a pugree or a safaa with a floral pattern; add a pocket square in a floral print, or wear a floral belt or moccasins. Not so sure of over-the-top floral patterns? Try a floral design as a lapel pin or cuffs.

Go festive

Smell like roses. If you are willing to give that musk perfume a rest, try one of the unisex fragrances that smell spring-fresh. If you like making a statement, go for a two-piece floral suit in subdued tones.

On the beach

Beach shirts in tropical prints are not a new trend, but there are designers from the subcontinent — such as Shivan & Narresh, Nicobar, Pero and Pigeon Island — experimenting with resort-wear with prints inspired by marine flora and fauna. Headed out to surf? Give the Speedos a rest, and think of floral suits.

For all seasons

While florals are more a spring or summer trend, formals in fall colours with floral prints make for great party outfits. Floral ties work well, but risk takers may want to don a floral blazer with a plain shirt and a pair of jeans for that resort holiday or family brunch. While on holiday, Cuban floral shirts in bright colours worn with high-waisted trousers or linen pants work wonders.

On holiday

Floral pants may be a bit too much, but floral over-the-knee shorts are a hipster trend that’s been gaining popularity. Pair the shorts with nautical prints/striped T-shirts and shirts, another raging trend in menswear. Designers are looking at floral patterns, too. Everyone got talking when Giambattista Valli recently unveiled his collection with H&M and about Kylie Jenner’s ad campaign in a gorgeous rose garden. But while the designer has not strayed from the brand’s heavy dependence on monochromes, the collection features floral prints juxtaposed with sombre black jackets. The outfits are perfect for that night out in town while holidaying in Europe.

Nothing says fun and chic like floral, if styled correctly!

Payel Majumdar Upreti