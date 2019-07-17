The directional thought to bring up the causative demographic patterns from 2020-2040 and why life expectancy and TFR will play out to impact retirement age is realistic. We will have no choice but to follow other countries going through that shift today.

But how and when the retirement age needs to shift northwards is a delicate balance that needs to be brought in thoughtfully as some types of jobs and sectors will get impacted in terms of supply-demand gaps and employment and employability.

James Thomas, Country Manager India, Kronos