Office Buzz: Grooming the next GM

Indian Hotels Company Ltd, which runs the Taj group of hotels, and Swiss institution Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, have joined hands to address the skills gap in the hospitality industry.
A dedicated initiative titled “The next General manager of India” aimed at young hospitality professionals, will award one full scholarship to study at Les Roches’ MBA in Global Hospitality Management programme in Switzerland, followed by a fast-track development programme at an IHCL hotel. Additionally, Les Roches will offer 50 per cent scholarships to five runners-up. Short-listed applicants who meet the programme’s admission requirements will submit a business case and compete at a final selection event in Mumbai.
The curriculum at Les Roches’ MBA in Global Hospitality Management provides students with the skills and insights necessary for senior managerial positions. The programme consists of two semesters of study, culminating in the submission of a dissertation and includes two experiential study trips to Chicago and Shanghai, adding global experience and industry exposure.
Israel’s new unicorn is a workplace start-up. Tel Aviv based Monday.com, which offers a range of tools including HR processes, sales projections, tracking tasks and project management software, is now valued at more than $1.9 billion after a Series D funding of $150 million led by Sapphire Ventures with Hamilton Lane, HarbourVest Partners, Ion Asset Management, and Vintage Investment Partners.
Monday.com has been globalising its products rapidly, launching its platform in German, Spanish, French and Portuguese and has presence in over 140 countries. The latest funding will be used to expand into international markets and additional vertical industries.
Airbnb is more associated with leisure travellers. But the highly valued lodging start-up says more than 500,000 companies around the world use Airbnb for work to help manage their business travel.
To help its business traveller clientele, Airbnb recently announced the launch of a work trip toggle that users can click on to customise their search results for work travel and make more informed booking decisions.
Search results are shown based on social recommendations, including positive ratings and ratings from past business travellers along with places where hosts indicate there are smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
