Office Buzz: Job opportunities and workplaces

Job oppportunities

Job site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase current employment opportunities (https://www.shrmi.in/indeed/)

Even as uncertainty looms large in the job market, some services are experiencing increased consumer demand and are looking to significantly ramp up supply to meet this requirement.

Through this partnership, Indeed and SHRM will help job seekers who are ready to work, access roles requiring urgent fulfilment. To reassure talent that they can confidently apply for work in the current environment, a platform with a series of short videos has also been created by the Heads of Recruitment of featured employers, highlighting how their companies are adapting to Covid-19.

A couple of weeks ago, Accenture too had launched a similar initiative along with HR heads of several companies.

Anti-Covid guard for workplaces

As workplaces start re-opening, offices will be grappling with compliance on new social distancing and mask-wearing norms. Hero Electronix has announced the launch of the Qubo Anti COVID Guard feature for its connected smart cameras. It is an AI-based solution for Qubo’s secure camera platforms that can detect and enforce health safety compliance at workplaces. Using depth-sensing algorithms it can detect if people are maintaining social distancing or not and detect if individuals are wearing a mask.

Workplace coalition

Coworking space provider Awfis has announced the formation of a Workplace Operator Readiness Council (WORC), a global coalition of 13 workplace operator members and 20 advisors who, together, will develop new guidelines to help minimise the risk of Covid-19 spread in the workplace.

WORC is supported by advisors that include former acting US secretary of Labor, Seth Harris, along with companies from architecture, engineering, design, and real estate sectors that include CBRE, Cushman &Wakefield, Gensler and Hines. The Council will be advised on public health by Arthur Reingold, Division Head of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at University of California, Berkeley, and Scott P Layne, Professor Emeritus of Epidemiology and Environmental Health Sciences at the UCLA School of Public Health.