Office Buzz: Job opportunities and workplaces
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
Job site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase current employment opportunities (https://www.shrmi.in/indeed/)
Even as uncertainty looms large in the job market, some services are experiencing increased consumer demand and are looking to significantly ramp up supply to meet this requirement.
Through this partnership, Indeed and SHRM will help job seekers who are ready to work, access roles requiring urgent fulfilment. To reassure talent that they can confidently apply for work in the current environment, a platform with a series of short videos has also been created by the Heads of Recruitment of featured employers, highlighting how their companies are adapting to Covid-19.
A couple of weeks ago, Accenture too had launched a similar initiative along with HR heads of several companies.
As workplaces start re-opening, offices will be grappling with compliance on new social distancing and mask-wearing norms. Hero Electronix has announced the launch of the Qubo Anti COVID Guard feature for its connected smart cameras. It is an AI-based solution for Qubo’s secure camera platforms that can detect and enforce health safety compliance at workplaces. Using depth-sensing algorithms it can detect if people are maintaining social distancing or not and detect if individuals are wearing a mask.
Coworking space provider Awfis has announced the formation of a Workplace Operator Readiness Council (WORC), a global coalition of 13 workplace operator members and 20 advisors who, together, will develop new guidelines to help minimise the risk of Covid-19 spread in the workplace.
WORC is supported by advisors that include former acting US secretary of Labor, Seth Harris, along with companies from architecture, engineering, design, and real estate sectors that include CBRE, Cushman &Wakefield, Gensler and Hines. The Council will be advised on public health by Arthur Reingold, Division Head of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at University of California, Berkeley, and Scott P Layne, Professor Emeritus of Epidemiology and Environmental Health Sciences at the UCLA School of Public Health.
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
It’s time now for companies to have a Chief Wellness Officer in the executive committee
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
While the procedure is fairly simple, the other nuances of pricing, return and mark-to-market are rather ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...