Office Buzz: Video-chat fatigue sets in

In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a thing now. If physical meetings can be exhausting, then video conferences are even more so. Psychologists say this is because more focus and attention is needed compared to face-to-face chats and at the same time distractions are higher at home than in an office meeting room. Many people get conscious in front of the camera. Add to this the fact that you cannot let your mind wander as everyone can watch what you are up to.

Back-to-back video calls can be quite harmful to mental well-being, warn experts, saying it is imperative to limit them.