Office Buzz | Workplace safety app

Singapore-headquartered prop tech start-up Smarten Spaces has announced the global launch of ‘Jumpree WorkSafe’, a technology solution to ensure employee safety and optimise seat management in offices. The end-to-end AI platform helps businesses implement a simple, 10-Step Response Plan to adapt to the new normal.

The contactless solution aimed at strengthening workplace compliance with Covid-19 rules is currently being deployed in over 30 buildings in India, the UK, China, US, Australia and Singapore, for both enterprises and commercial real estate.

The Jumpree WorkSafe app makes sure that every employee, tenant or visitor is pre-screened for travel and health, tracking every entry and exit along with temperature readings. Other features include encouraging and maintaining social distancing measures in dining areas, monitoring and managing the provision of critical supplies and increasing the availability of resources and improving communication with employees both working remotely and in the workplace.

According to Dinesh Malkani, CEO and founder of Smarten Spaces, “Apart from safety elements, employees can book sanitised workstations and have visibility on when meeting rooms have been cleaned.”

With this new solution, Malkani’s company, which is focussed on digitising spaces for enterprises, commercial real estate and co-working places, is looking to disrupt the $19.9-billion smart space industry.

Covid-ready building systems

Zenatix, a portfolio company of Hero Electronix, the Hero Group’s venture into the technology space, has announced the launch of ZenShield, a Covid-ready building HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning) monitoring and control solution.

According to latest research, small particles (less than 5 microns) released during coughing stay airborne for hours and can be transported over long distances. As businesses and offices gradually reopen, the risk arises from infected asymptomatic occupants releasing such small particles that can be circulated by the air-conditioning systems throughout the entire building.

The Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers recommends that temperature should be maintained in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius with relative humidity being between 40 per cent and 70 per cent and there should be a constant supply of fresh air to keep buildings safe from transmission of infections.

Most commercial buildings and offices in India operate HVAC manually. With ZenShield, buildings can automate their HVAC settings in real-time without manual intervention. ZenShield automates the temperature control, humidity control, exhaust operation and ensures the circulation of fresh air in the building while monitoring the temperature and humidity in real time. What’s more, multiple buildings can be automatically monitored in real time to ensure the continued health and safety of the occupants via a centralised dashboard.

The New Normal activities

At InterMiles (formerly Jet Privilege), a host of employee activities have been on while employees work from home. Notably, a platform called “Think Wellness Channel” on the intranet for employees where they can crowdsource exercise routine videos and share their experiences using diverse fitness applications. The Think Wellness Channel also allows employees to share their own work-out videos as well as healthy recipes they are trying out.

Other than fun and fitness activities, the company has also launched an upskilling initiative. The ‘Think Growth’ channel was launched for employees to crowdsource information on webinars, interesting courses, etc, where they can nominate each other to attend these sessions and upgrade their knowledge.