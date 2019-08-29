Officee buzz: Skilling IT professionals

New Snapchat additions
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
Skilling IT up
The demand for skilling — and reskilling — is soaring. According to estimates, out of the 4.5 million professionals employed in the IT-ITES industry today, around 1.5 to 2 million professionals will require reskilling in the coming four to five years. This spurred industry body Nasscom to set up a FutureSkills portal in February. It envisaged this portal as a marketplace for courses and certifications for Indian engineers.
On-demand learning platform SkillUp Online has now signed an MoU with the Nasscom Sector Skills Council for the FutureSkills portal. Through this partnership, SkillUp Online hopes to empower Indian working professionals with industry-leading courses that are certified by Nasscom.
Initially, SkillUp Online will be launching Foundational Learning programs on Artificial Intelligence and Big Data, these learning programs will build foundational skills and help students as well as working professionals across various industries. The platform will also be launching Nasscom-certified learning programs for upskilling initiatives across consumer, business and academic segments.
Performance monitoring
One of the success stories of the government’s digital transformation journey has been passport services run by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). So, it’s not surprising that MEA is leading in performance monitoring through a digital dashboard.
Digital technology company TO THE NEW has been appointed by the MEA to design and develop a Performance Smartboard, which gives quick insights into various citizen-centric services like visas, OCI cards and even the posts of MEA across the world.
The idea behind the dashboard is to bring transparency and accountability across all systems of government.
It is also a tool for performance monitoring, allowing citizens and senior officials to view the key performance indicators of MEA.
The dashboard is an integration of three types of information — Operational (for real-time monitoring), Tactical (for analysis and benchmarking) and Strategic (for tracking the achievement of strategic objectives). It further details MEA’s global and Indian footprint, showcasing key information such as ‘Mission and Posts’, ‘Iconic Projects’, the number of Passport Seva Kendras pan India and lots more.
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
Xiaomi hardware and Google software comes at an incredible price
The intense competition in this space has resulted in great features coming to consumers at lower prices
FutureSkills portal to offer Nasscom-certified courses
The scheme has outperformed its benchmark over five and seven years
SEBI relaxes norm for investment in unlisted non-convertible debentures
The scheme suits investors with a high risk appetite
The stock of Tata Global Beverages jumped 5 per cent breaking above a key resistance at ₹270 on Wednesday.
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...