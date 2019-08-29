Officee buzz: Skilling IT professionals

Skilling IT up

The demand for skilling — and reskilling — is soaring. According to estimates, out of the 4.5 million professionals employed in the IT-ITES industry today, around 1.5 to 2 million professionals will require reskilling in the coming four to five years. This spurred industry body Nasscom to set up a FutureSkills portal in February. It envisaged this portal as a marketplace for courses and certifications for Indian engineers.

On-demand learning platform SkillUp Online has now signed an MoU with the Nasscom Sector Skills Council for the FutureSkills portal. Through this partnership, SkillUp Online hopes to empower Indian working professionals with industry-leading courses that are certified by Nasscom.

Initially, SkillUp Online will be launching Foundational Learning programs on Artificial Intelligence and Big Data, these learning programs will build foundational skills and help students as well as working professionals across various industries. The platform will also be launching Nasscom-certified learning programs for upskilling initiatives across consumer, business and academic segments.

Performance monitoring

One of the success stories of the government’s digital transformation journey has been passport services run by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). So, it’s not surprising that MEA is leading in performance monitoring through a digital dashboard.

Digital technology company TO THE NEW has been appointed by the MEA to design and develop a Performance Smartboard, which gives quick insights into various citizen-centric services like visas, OCI cards and even the posts of MEA across the world.

The idea behind the dashboard is to bring transparency and accountability across all systems of government.

It is also a tool for performance monitoring, allowing citizens and senior officials to view the key performance indicators of MEA.

The dashboard is an integration of three types of information — Operational (for real-time monitoring), Tactical (for analysis and benchmarking) and Strategic (for tracking the achievement of strategic objectives). It further details MEA’s global and Indian footprint, showcasing key information such as ‘Mission and Posts’, ‘Iconic Projects’, the number of Passport Seva Kendras pan India and lots more.