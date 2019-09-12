Research report: Kill the password

It may be time to kill the password — at least at the enterprise level — going by a white paper released by LoginRadius,a cloud-based customer identity and access management platform. Instead, organisations could do well to usher in an era of no password authentication, like facial recognition, fingerprint or voice authentication or even gesture biometrics.

As the research report points out, 59 per cent of people reuse their passwords everywhere — at home and at work, 87 per cent of millennials reuse passwords, despite knowing better and over 70 per cent employees reuse passwords at work for all their work apps. All this ends up weakening password security. The repercussion could be easily hackable systems.