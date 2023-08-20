12,000 steps: The best way to keep active is schedule power walks during long calls. I make it a point to reach 12,000 steps every day.

Good sleep: Sleep is vital. I use an Oura Ring to track daily sleep and activity. I can testify to the psychological push a fitness tracker gives.

Meditation and Mindfulness: I had mood swings, and unpredictable emotional shifts during the pandemic. I’ve been practicing ‘pranayama’ ever since, it keeps my mind calm, sharp and focused.

Exercise: Strength training or high intensity workouts — coupled with a balanced diet, helps me stay healthier and energetic.

Weekend getaways : A weekend camping trip, long drives or being surrounded by nature — it has a revitalising effect.

(The writer is MD, ANSR, and CEO, Talent500)