2022: Reviewing Covid-19, setting new targets

The 10thInternational Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee on the Covid-19 pandemic meets January 13. The first meeting was in late January 2020, followed by another, after which the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreaka public health emergency of international concern,accepted the committee’s advice and issued temporary recommendations.

In October 2021, the meeting looked at increasing vaccine coverage globally, besides strengthening other public health measures and virus surveillance. The worldhas fallenwoefully short on itstarget of vaccinating 40 per cent ofpopulation by end 2021.The targetnow is70 per centby mid-2022.