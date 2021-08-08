75 and the Covid-19 vaccine hope

It’s the 75th year of Independent India, and the second year under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic. Only, unlike last year, there are vaccines to work with. The worry, though, is the troublesome Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which is believed to be behind the rising cases across the country.

Looking ahead, however, the country is expecting more vaccines produced locally as well as imported in the coming months. And speculation is rife over whether the big bang announcement for I-day could involve vaccines for children.