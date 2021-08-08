Pulse

Coming Up

75 and the Covid-19 vaccine hope

| Updated on August 08, 2021

It’s the 75th year of Independent India, and the second year under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic. Only, unlike last year, there are vaccines to work with. The worry, though, is the troublesome Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which is believed to be behind the rising cases across the country.

Looking ahead, however, the country is expecting more vaccines produced locally as well as imported in the coming months. And speculation is rife over whether the big bang announcement for I-day could involve vaccines for children.

Published on August 08, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.