Calorie-watch & breaks from electronic gadgets & social media

1. I pay close attention to calorie intake which ranges between 2500-2800 per day. This helps maintain a strong metabolism and to stay optimally energetic through the day. I take occasional treats, red meat or chicken, to keep my taste buds happy.

2. I make no compromise with my 1-hour morning walk. On weekends, I do full-body stretching exercises and occasionally play squash. This helps me stay fit and also works as a great stress buster.

3. Personal technology is a necessary evil of our times. I make sure to take a break from using electronic gadgets and declutter my mind. I am also cutting down my social media use of Facebook and Instagram.

4. I get a good 7-8 hours of sleep – it helps manage my day better and achieve more, each day!

5. As family, we spend at least two hours every evening indulging in chatter or any activity that connects us together.

Uday Sharma is the Chief Operating Officer of Spoton Logistics