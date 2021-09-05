A real shot at ending TB

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No one in their living memory will forget this summer. The loss of life was huge and the pressure on our healthcare system, unprecedented. With the dust of the second Covid-19 wave settling, it’s time to reflect and act. Covid-19 blurred all other priorities on our healthcare agenda. But data can help us reorient.
India lost an estimated 4,39,895 lives to Covid-19 in over one-and-a-half years. Tuberculosis (TB) took 4,45,000 lives in just one year (2019 data — World Health Organization TB report 2020). This may look like an unbelievable statistic because most of us never paid attention to it. It is puzzling why India has not defeated TB despite it being less infectious.
With TB, early diagnosis helps in the treatment and containment of the spread. Chest X-rays and RT-PCR tests are reliable methods to detect TB and MDR (drug-resistant TB). India had a scarcity of both, especially outside urban centres.
The PCR machines available for the TB programme have low throughput (need more than 5 lakh hours of trained technicians to detect 26 lakh annual cases). The cost of deploying and using X-ray machines is even more prohibitive. Therefore, the National TB Control Programme’s target to reduce 90 per cent TB deaths by 2030 looked steep.
But now, India has a real shot at it. We can eradicate TB ahead of target if we leverage the ecosystem developed for Covid-19. India now has over 3,000 private and public labs with high throughput RT-PCR to process more than two lakh samples per day.
The cost of RT-PCR testing kits has reduced by 70 per cent with the emergence of a supplier ecosystem of raw material and kits.
Technicians to run molecular tests (RT-PCR) are no longer scarce. Indigenous players are developing combined tests for TB and Covid-19, making it twice as beneficial. A survey published in the BMJ in November 2020 showed 80 per cent with TB do not turn up for testing. We can use mobile RT-PCR testing labs developed during the pandemic to reach such patients.
Decades of practical learning got compressed into one year for our healthcare systems during the pandemic. There’s no time to waste. Let’s use these learnings to overcome TB, and let’s believe we can.
Saurabh Gupta is an independent data researcher. Views are personal
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
Recently, customs officials at Kannur airport in Kerala seized gold worth ₹15 lakh concealed as paste within ...
As it rains, it is natural to turn to the epic writer whose verses bring home the monsoons and the plants in ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...