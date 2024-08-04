World Organ Donation Day (August 13) seeks to raise awareness on this act of giving and to inspire others to become organ donors. Organ shortages are a prevalent and critical issue in healthcare worldwide — and dedicating a day facilitates informed conversations, besides celebrating the selfless act of organ donors.
