Deaths from viral hepatitis-related causes are increasing, with around one hepatitis death every 30 seconds, says the WHO, ahead of World Hepatitis Day (July 28). Nearly 220 million with hepatitis B and another 36 million people with hepatitis C, are undiagnosed. This year’s theme is, “It’s time for action”— as hepatitis infections, deaths, are preventable.

