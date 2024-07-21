Deaths from viral hepatitis-related causes are increasing, with around one hepatitis death every 30 seconds, says the WHO, ahead of World Hepatitis Day (July 28). Nearly 220 million with hepatitis B and another 36 million people with hepatitis C, are undiagnosed. This year’s theme is, “It’s time for action”— as hepatitis infections, deaths, are preventable.
