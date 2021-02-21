Plan your day, don’t procrastinate

1 My day starts with an hour of meditation and breathing exercises. It helps me be in-sync with my inner power and resilience. Meditation keeps me focused.

2 Planning my day is one of the most important tasks. For me, what’s not planned doesn’t get done. I plan to ensure I stick to priorities. It gives me clarity, enhances productivity, and prevents procrastination.

3 A healthy breakfast ensures enough energy and enthusiasm to tackle the day’s activities. I stick to simple home-made poha or idli, with fruit juice or buttermilk.

4 Workouts are like detox therapy, a stress buster after a busy workday. If there is one thing that has the most positive influence on my life, it is fitness — it helps build mental and physical strength. Since gyms are closed, I follow 1-2 hours of weight training at home with my trainer. On days I am not training, I go for a 5-6 km run or walk.

5 I love reading and read at least 20 books a month. When driving or resting, I listen to audiobooks. My favourite themes include philosophy, psychology, mythology, business, and self-improvement.