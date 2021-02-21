Pulse

MY FIVE

Plan your day, don’t procrastinate

| Updated on February 21, 2021 Published on February 21, 2021

Amaresh Ojha

Amaresh Ojha, Founder, Gympik, shares his fitness mantra

1 My day starts with an hour of meditation and breathing exercises. It helps me be in-sync with my inner power and resilience. Meditation keeps me focused.

2 Planning my day is one of the most important tasks. For me, what’s not planned doesn’t get done. I plan to ensure I stick to priorities. It gives me clarity, enhances productivity, and prevents procrastination.

3 A healthy breakfast ensures enough energy and enthusiasm to tackle the day’s activities. I stick to simple home-made poha or idli, with fruit juice or buttermilk.

4 Workouts are like detox therapy, a stress buster after a busy workday. If there is one thing that has the most positive influence on my life, it is fitness — it helps build mental and physical strength. Since gyms are closed, I follow 1-2 hours of weight training at home with my trainer. On days I am not training, I go for a 5-6 km run or walk.

5 I love reading and read at least 20 books a month. When driving or resting, I listen to audiobooks. My favourite themes include philosophy, psychology, mythology, business, and self-improvement.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 21, 2021
health
people
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.