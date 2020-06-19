‘At risk’ pharma alliances in the time of a pandemic

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro turns tablet into notebook
Seeming to float an inch above its keyboard is the iPad Pro I’ve been using these days. Apple recently ...
Against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, the business strategy that’s increasingly visible is that of “at risk” alliances.
So, there’s the Covid-probable vaccine candidate from Oxford University on which the UK and US governments are putting their money, for instance, even as it goes through different phases of clinical trial to assess its efficacy against the virus. The idea is to be able to source vaccines literally off-the-shelf, when and if the trials conclude successfully.
But the “if” does not seem to limit the swathe of alliances being linked during the pandemic.
AstraZeneca and Serum, for example, are manufacturing the Oxford vaccine candidate “at risk”, as trials are under way.
There’s GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Johnson & Johnson (J&J), also working to get their respective vaccine candidates deployable from the get-go.
Early starter on Covid-alliances, Gilead Sciences’ experimental anti-viral remdesivir has Governments and companies keen on it.
Gilead subsequently formalised voluntary licences (VL) with a clutch of Indian and Pakistani generic drugmakers, allowing them to make the drug and sell in select regions, particularly in the developing world.
The slew of developments come even as public health advocates campaign that Covid-19 related drugs, medicines and technology be equitably accessible around the world, without barriers of high price or patent protection. Especially so, when funds for research and manufacturing scale-up are from Government or public health-oriented trusts.
An AZ spokesperson explains that while the company recognises the vaccine may not work, it is committed “to progressing the clinical programme with speed and scaling up manufacturing at risk.” It is working with Governments and partners to navigate regulatory approvals, have a manufacturing network and get the vaccine ready for as many people, the spokesperson says. On pricing concerns, the spokesperson adds that the company is committed to make the vaccine equitably available “at no profit during the pandemic because this is a global public health emergency. It is right that during this period the vaccine is provided at no profit.” Similarly, a J&J spokesperson says the company is to begin “at risk” production on its vaccine candidate and committed “to bringing an affordable vaccine to the public on a not-for-profit basis for emergency pandemic use.”
J&J’s collaborations include those between its Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the US Department of Health & Human Services, and the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC).
BARDA and J&J committed over $1 billion to co-fund vaccine research and development efforts, including pre-clinical, clinical development and upscaling of clinical activities. The investigational vaccine’s first-in-human trials are to begin ahead of time in July.
GSK too has many collaborations towards a vaccine, including one with Sanofi to develop and manufacture a Covid vaccine using technology drawn from both companies. They have committed to “manufacturing 100s of millions of doses by the end of 2021 (if successful),” according to the spokesperson. GSK will manufacture the adjuvant doses.
GSK has committed to reaching one billion doses of adjuvant next year for potential use across the range of its Covid collaborations. Given the “unprecedented need” for these vaccines, “GSK has started manufacture of the adjuvant at risk,” it has said. The company is also in discussions with Governments and global institutions about funding for production and supply of the adjuvant. The company did not expect “to profit from sales of its portfolio of collaborations” for Covid-vaccines made during this pandemic phase, it has said, “as profit generated will be invested in support of coronavirus-related research and long-term pandemic preparedness, either through GSK’s internal investments, or with external partners.”
On remdesivir, Gilead hopes competition would drive down costs. Here too, the voluntary licences given to generic companies to make remdesivir were royalty-free in the pandemic period or till a pharmaceutical product or vaccine was approved to treat Covid, the company has said.
Public health voices agree that companies and Governments are working at record speed to develop products against Covid. But greater transparency is needed in outlining the rationale behind funding companies and getting commitments from them on making products accessible for all, they add. There is discomfort in the selective nature of alliances and the indication that the bonhomie would last only as long as the pandemic did. How this strategy unravels will depend on the fate of the vaccines and medicines and whether the “at risk” wager works and a product is approved eventually. The experience, however, will help tailor global responses to future public health emergencies.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Seeming to float an inch above its keyboard is the iPad Pro I’ve been using these days. Apple recently ...
Executive Director Rakesh Sharma says business is coming back on track though challenges remain
Third-gen X6 grows in size and stature; it is now highly customisable, too
While Covid-19 has had the world in a state of near paralysis, Rakesh Sharma believes that it is not as if all ...
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the real-estate sector — both commercial and residential segments — has ...
Insurance companies, like other businesses, had been impacted by the pandemic, in terms of new business ...
Gold loans are often cheaper than the rest; also, the eligible loan amount has risen in recent times due to ...
To bring in clarity over what constitutes ‘housing finance’, address concerns over the conflict of interest ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...