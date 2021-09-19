Pulse

Coming Up

Ayushman Bharat: Infusing fresh energy

September 19 | Updated on September 19, 2021

The Centre’s Ayushman Bharat programme to provide health insurance to families, particularly from weak economic background, completes three years this week.

The programme aimed to reduce out-of-pocket medical expenses by providing health insurance of ₹5 lakh to over 50 crore beneficiaries.

Last month, the government said the programme had crossed two crore hospital admissions and provided treatment worth ₹25,000 crore. About 12 crore people have Ayushman cards, which allow them to get treated in hospitals. With a new Health Minister at the helm, it remains to be seen how he proposes to popularise the programme.

Published on September 19, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

health insurance
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like