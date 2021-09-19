Ayushman Bharat: Infusing fresh energy

The Centre’s Ayushman Bharat programme to provide health insurance to families, particularly from weak economic background, completes three years this week.

The programme aimed to reduce out-of-pocket medical expenses by providing health insurance of ₹5 lakh to over 50 crore beneficiaries.

Last month, the government said the programme had crossed two crore hospital admissions and provided treatment worth ₹25,000 crore. About 12 crore people have Ayushman cards, which allow them to get treated in hospitals. With a new Health Minister at the helm, it remains to be seen how he proposes to popularise the programme.