Baby talc and the asbestos concern

Top five fitness practices of corporate honchos
Digvijay Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Indian Angel NetworkSwimming & badminton, my go-to sports1 A ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration recently alerted consumers of a voluntary recall by Johnson & Johnson of Johnson’s Baby Powder after FDA testing found that a sample from one lot of the product contains chrysotile fibres, a type of asbestos.
Consumers who have Johnson’s Baby Powder lot #22318RB should stop using it immediately and contact Johnson & Johnson for a refund. The FDA stands by the quality of its testing and results and is not aware of any adverse events relating to exposure to the lot of affected products.
During talc mining, if talc mining sites are not selected carefully and steps are not taken to purify the talc ore sufficiently, the talc may be contaminated with asbestos. Asbestos is a known carcinogen. It is important to note that the FDA has been conducting testing of talc-containing cosmetic products for asbestos.
Not all talc contains asbestos and the majority of product samples tested by the FDA did not contain asbestos.
“I understand today’s recall may be concerning to all those individuals who may have used the affected lot of baby powder. I want to assure everyone that the agency takes these concerns seriously and that we are committed to our mandate of protecting the public health,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless. “The FDA continues to test cosmetic products that contain talc for the presence of asbestos to protect Americans from potential health risks.”
Since 2018, the FDA has been conducting an ongoing survey of cosmetic products for asbestos and to date has tested approximately 50 cosmetic products. Since undertaking the testing, the agency has warned consumers when products tested positive for asbestos, advising them to stop using affected products, including not to use certain products from Claire’s and Beauty Plus Global.
Source: USFDA
Digvijay Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Indian Angel NetworkSwimming & badminton, my go-to sports1 A ...
The segment could strengthen further if the policy environment is stable
All the stakeholders need to work in convergence to fight the scourge
The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual ...
A judicious mix of fixed-income instruments and equity investments can help meet the expenses in the silver ...
With bank FD rates falling, post office senior citizen savings scheme offers better returns
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
The stock of Castrol India jumped 7.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, decisively ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism