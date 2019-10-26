Capsule: Universal health coverage

WHO in MoU for biosimilars

Full access to medicines is hampered by a variety of factors. Two important barriers are high prices and regulatory issues such as long lag times in bringing medicines to market, says the World Health Organization. And to address these issues, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, and Jim Keon, Chair of the International Generic and Biosimilar Medicines Association, signed a memorandum of understanding. The new agreement is an important step in WHO’s drive towards universal health coverage by underscoring the importance of generic and biosimilar medicines to increasing access to affordable, quality treatment. A recent independent study by McKinsey estimated that WHO prequalification saves the world up to $590 million every year.

Glass packaging plant

Schott Kaisha facility in HP

Schott Kaisha, a manufacturer of glass pharma packaging products, is setting up another manufacturing facility in India, its first in Himachal Pradesh. The Indo- German joint venture recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Himachal Pradesh government to set up its most advanced facility to cater to the demands of the growing northern market. The company will invest over ₹50 crore towards a plant with production capacity of 360 million ampoules and 70 million vials. The plant is expected to be operational by April next year and will employ about 100 people in the first few months, a note from the company said. The company has plants at Daman and Gujarat.