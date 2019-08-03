One year of Ebola in Congo

WHO for stronger global response

August 1 marked one year since the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) declared an outbreak of the Ebola virus disease in North Kivu province of the DRC. Two weeks ago, it was declared a public health emergency of international concern, the World Health Organization said. A new case of the disease was confirmed in Goma, with the patient later dying. This latest case underscores the very urgent need for a strengthened global response, the WHO said.

Allergan breast implant recall

Australian regulator cites risks

Consumers and health professionals are advised that Allergan has elected to recall all of its un-implanted macro-textured breast implants and tissue expanders due to the risk of breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL) in rare cases, a note from the Australian regulatory, Therapeutics Goods Administration (TGA), said. Micro textured and smooth breast implants are not affected by this hazard alert.

‘Malaria No More’ boosts mission

Appoints new members to Board

Malaria No More has appointed to its Board of Directors Uday Shankar, Chairman of Star and Disney India and President of The Walt Disney Company’s Asia Pacific Unit, and Kathy Park, Managing Director at Goldman Sachs. “Malaria No More relies on the political, communications and technical savvy of our Board to pursue our mission to ensure no one dies of a mosquito bite,” said Martin Edlund, CEO, Malaria No More.