USFDA initiative

Colour labels to flag smoking impact

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a proposed rule to have new health warnings on cigarette packages and in advertisements, to promote greater public understanding of the negative health consequences of smoking. The proposed warnings, which feature photo-realistic colour images depicting some of the lesser-known, but serious health risks of cigarette smoking, stand to represent the most significant change to cigarette labels in more than 35 years. When finalised, this rule will fulfil a requirement in the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act and complement additional important work the FDA is undertaking to advance the health of America’s families.

Complex procedure

Pak girl treated at Fortis Malar

Doctors at Fortis Malar Hospital recently implanted the world’s smallest pump —Heartware Ventricular Device (HVAD) — on a 14-year girl from Pakistan, a note from the hospital said. This complex procedure was conducted by a team led by KR Balakrishnan, Director, Cardiac Sciences, and Suresh Rao KG, Head of Department, Critical Care & Cardiac Anaesthesia.

Eliminating AIDS

UNAIDS gets new ED

Winnie Byanyima has been appointed as UNAIDS’ new Executive Director. Byanyima has more than 30 years of experience in political leadership, diplomacy and humanitarian engagement, a note from the agency said. “The end of AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 is a goal that is within the world’s reach, but I do not underestimate the scale of the challenge ahead,” she said in a statement. Byanyima has been the Executive Director of Oxfam International since 2013.