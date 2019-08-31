Pulse

Capsules

| Updated on August 31, 2019 Published on August 31, 2019

Human genome editing registry: WHO approves first phase

A World Health Organization expert advisory committee has approved the first phase of a new global registry to track research on human genome editing.

The 18-member committee also announced an online consultation on the governance of genome editing. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO’s Director-General, emphasised that countries should not allow any further work on human germline genome editing in human clinical applications until the technical and ethical implications have been properly considered.

Disposable Duodenoscope parts: USFDA caution on contamination

The United States Food and Drug Administration is recommending that duodenoscope manufacturers and healthcare facilities transition to different types of duodenoscopes that may pose less risk to patient safety. The agency is recommending moving away from using duodenoscopes with fixed end-caps to those with disposable components that include disposable end-caps.

Published on August 31, 2019
