Certified trainers, black coffee and a gluten-free diet

1) My morning ritual consists of waking early, having a cup of black coffee, and hitting the gym. I work out at least one hour a day, six times a week

2) Take guidance from certified trainers and nutritionists for a healthy body. Don’t copy friends or follow random advice — what works for someone else might not work for you.

3) I eat homemade food, where I can regulate my intake of 2,000 calories per day, which is a mix of protein, carbs and fats. At lunch I have dal and veggies; I incorporate curd for its protein content. Before dinner, I might have two egg whites along with veggies and dal. I try to keep a gluten-free diet.

4) Working six days a week is taxing. To maintain fitness and give the body some rest, I sleep 7-8 hours. I play cricket with friends whenever I find the time.

5) My target is to be healthy and fit so I can give my best to my work and family. My priority is to find that perfect mix in work, social life and fitness regime that will benefit me in the long run.

The writer is Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House