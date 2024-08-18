The health of a nation is often measured by its Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR). A key strategy in reducing IMR is successful breastfeeding, which has been shown to significantly enhance infant health and survival. Despite this, data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) reveals that only between 43 to 56 per cent of infants in India are successfully breastfed. Why does this dismal picture persist?

It has been 18 years since I founded Cloudnine, and my ultimate focus has been on providing comprehensive breastfeeding support for mothers. This year, the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) has chosen the slogan “Closing the Gap” for World Breastfeeding Week, aiming to bridge the gap between those who breastfeed and those who do not.

Early initiation of breastfeeding within the first hour of birth is critical, yet only about 41 per cent of newborns in India receive this timely start.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, followed by breastfeeding and appropriate complementary foods, up to two years.

Several factors contribute to suboptimal breastfeeding rates, including socio-cultural beliefs, lack of awareness, inadequate support systems, and economic pressures. For instance, traditional beliefs in some communities may promote the use of pre-lacteal feeds (feeding substances other than breast milk before breastfeeding is initiated), which can interfere with the establishment of successful breastfeeding practices.

The primary issue in India is the scarcity of trained lactation consultants. Despite its vast population, India has fewer than 200 lactation consultants, compared to over 200 in a small country like New Zealand. This shortage is a significant barrier to providing the necessary hands-on support that mothers need. While many lectures and informational sessions are organized, as noted by WHO field workers, they are insufficient without practical, hands-on help. Active support should be provided during the antenatal, natal, and postnatal periods to ensure successful breastfeeding. Lectures alone will not encourage mothers to seek help; they need direct assistance and encouragement.

Breastfeeding is a critical component of infant health and survival, yet many mothers face significant challenges that prevent successful breastfeeding. By working together to “close the gap,” we can ensure that more mothers and babies experience the benefits of successful breastfeeding, leading to a healthier future for all.

(The writer is Founder Chairman, Pediatrician and Neonatologist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals. Views are personal.)