Sport: Health goes beyond physical appearance — it’s about overall well-being, including mental and emotional health. Sport helps me maintain that balance. Badminton, cricket, or table tennis — it’s an essential part of my routine, keeping me physically active, mentally sharp, and emotionally grounded.
Vegan: My diet is plant-based, focused on high-protein meals rich in fruits and vegetables. A typical day starts with a nutrient-packed smoothie, which includes five vegetables, five fruits, three types of greens, plus amla and beetroot.
Adventure: I’m always on the lookout for the next one. Recently, I went hiking through the Grand Canyon, an awe-inspiring experience, and explored the stunning coastal trails. Adventure is an opportunity to reset and reconnect with nature.
Sauna: I start my day with a cold plunge followed by a sauna session. This practice revitalises my body and mind, setting the tone for a productive and focused day.
Fasting: I believe in the healing power of fasting. “Langanam parama aushadham”— fasting repairs the body, offering more than just a calorie cut. It’s a reset for the system.
(Abishek Murthy is Chief Growth Officer, Locus.sh)
