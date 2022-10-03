The fourth scientific meeting of “Football is Medicine” comes up at the ‘Sport for Health’ conference in Doha, Qatar (October 4-6). Qatar hosts the FIFA World Cup 2022. The meeting will see evidence shared on football’s benefits to healthy ageing, prevention and management of non-communicable diseases, positive mental health, and engagement of young people in being more physically active.

Using sport to promote and maintain a healthy population is a key goal for governments and health systems around the world. Regular physical activity has a positive impact on well-being, and even reduces the risk of chronic health conditions.