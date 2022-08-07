Coming Up: Health @75

Several activities were initiated by the Centre to celebrate 75 years of Independence, including a campaign for free precautionary doses against Covid-19, for adults, over 75 days. Previous speeches made by the Prime Minister on August 15 th have mentioned the digital health mission, acknowledged health workers and so on.

This year, Independence Day comes as India deals with the twin international concerns of Covid-19 and monkey pox. The over-burdened healthcare framework will be looking for tangible initiatives to make quality healthcare–hospital services, medicines and diagnostics–affordable and accessible, across rural and urban India.